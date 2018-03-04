17-Year-Old Killed In East Charlotte Shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday in east Charlotte. CMPD says officers were called shortly after midnight to a QT station at 5209 Central Avenue. Officers found a male gunshot victim, identified as 17-year old Daquan Shannon.

Shannon was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have made no arrests in the case, and there's no word on what led to the shooting.

​Gunfire On UNCC Campus

CMPD is also investigating an incident that ended with gunfire early Saturday on the campus of UNC Charlotte. WSOC-TV reported that the incident began with a hit-and-run wreck at around 2:15 a.m. at a north Charlotte Waffle House. The shooting erupted after the vehicle that was hit pursued the other car.

No injuries were reported. Police said four people were taken into custody and one was arrested. Officials said none of the people involved had any ties to UNCC. The university is currently on spring break.