15 Injured In School Bus Crash, 2 With Potentially Life-Threatening Injuries

Children are among the 15 injured in a crash that involved a school bus in rush hour traffic Wednesday morning on East Independence near Hawthorne Lane.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says bus 1654 was bound for Collinswood Elementary School with 14 children onboard when it was involved in a collision at 8:45 a.m.

In total, 14 people were transported Novant Presbyterian Hospital, 12 with minor injuries, two with potentially life-threatening injuries. A CMS spokesperson could not confirm how many of the injured were children.

MEDIC says one other person was examined for injuries, but refused transport to the hospital.